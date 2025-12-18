Jennifer Lawrence left Leonardo DiCaprio 'awkward' with unexpected remark

Jennifer Lawrence found herself at the centre of online attention after a fun-casual comment caught her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio off guard during a recent interview.

The heartfelt moment happened while the Don’t Look Up stars appeared together on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where they talked about their careers, working stylesand long history in Hollywood.

However, the conversation stayed very relaxed until it shifted toward more personal topics.

During the discussion, Lawrence told DiCaprio that she thought he would “look great as a dad” and said she was surprised he did not have a teenage daughter.

The unexpected remark caused an awkward laugh from the 51-year-old Titanic actor, a reaction that quickly went viral in no time from the interview.

Social media users were quick to react, as some viewers found the exchange funny and warm, saying the 35-year-old actress sounded genuine and kind.

While other described the feelings secondhand embarrassment, pointing to DiCaprio’s surprised response and brief pause.

Many fans stepped in to defend Lawrence, arguing that the comment did not seem calculated or uncomfortable on purpose and it just happened for a question.

Away from the viral moment, the interview revealed more about how both actors work, with DiCaprio admitting that he often throws out many ideas on set, even if it slows things down.

Whereas, Lawrence shared that she likes to disconnect fully after filming each day, even if it means going back the next morning.

Lawrence and DiCaprio last worked together in Don’t Look Up and are expected to reunite for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming thriller What Happens at Night.