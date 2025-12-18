Peter Greene's close pals share glimpse into last meeting after shock death

Peter Greene was discovered dead in his home with 'blood everywhere'

Peter Greene left friends and fans all puzzled after his shocking death last week, and everyone is trying to piece the puzzle together.

The late actor passed away at the age of 60 in his apartment in Lower East Side, Manhattan, with a mysterious note lying near his body, which read, “I’m still a Westie,” referring to the 1970s Irish-American Hell’s Kitchen gang.

Although the Mask star’s pals are clueless about how he ended up in a blood bath, they shared that Greene had always concerned them for his well-being.

Since the late star had struggled with drug abuse multiple times, as well as suicide attempts, people around him always worried.

However, Greene’s longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, shared that he appeared completely in “good spirits” two days before his dead body was found.

The deceased’s longtime pal Skam Dust told Page Six that he had been planning his New Year's party with friends in what came to be his last days. “He was going to rent a truck limousine, and Peter’s vision was that we were going to go bar hopping and restaurant hopping. He wasn’t suicidal,” he noted.

One of his other anonymous friends told the outlet that Greene’s friends “were always concerned” because of drug abuse. “He would get clean, and he would try to get back to normal, and then couldn’t kick it.”

Although it has been a week since his death, Greene’s cause of death is not yet confirmed.