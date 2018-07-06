Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Powerful being held accountable for first time: Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 06, 2018


SWAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday commenting on the court verdict against the Sharif family said that the powerful are being held accountable for the first time in Pakistan.

Addressing a rally here, Imran said the children of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had given contradictory statements previously about owning apartments in London.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine in the Avenfield properties reference on Friday while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine. 

Imran added that July 26 will see the dawn of a 'new Pakistan'.

The PTI chief stated that Nawaz's son had accepted ownership of the London properties on television. 

Imran also lamented the lodging of several cases against him in a bid to silence his struggle in exposing the Sharif family's corruption. 

Claiming that Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party chief Asif Zardari destroyed state institutions, Imran said he joined politics to rid the country of corruption. 

Earlier, speaking at a rally in Lower Dir before the Avenfield reference verdict was announced, Imran labeled corruption as the country’s biggest problem.

“Corruption was and remains Pakistan’s biggest [plague],” he addressed the public in Lower Dir, referring to the imminent verdict in Avenfield reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

"All of Pakistan is awaiting the verdict. I am waiting for the verdict. It is very important.

"These [corrupt rulers] stole the nation's money and laundered it abroad. What they earn [during power], a common labourer cannot even earn in his lifetime," Imran said. 

Taking a jibe at the former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI chairman called Nawaz's younger brother "the country's biggest showman".

"Shehbaz was hiding in his room when rain lashed Lahore," Imran remarked. "He is not holding rallies [anymore] because he knows people will question him."

Shehbaz was finally talking about investing in human capital, instead of roads, said the PTI leader.

Drawing attention to the human development carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during PTI's tenure, the cricketer-turned-politician said the other provinces wanted to model their police, health and education system along KP's example. 

More From Pakistan:

Nation wants Nawaz to be imprisoned, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Nation wants Nawaz to be imprisoned, claims Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 2 minutes ago
Russian diplomat’s vehicle injures family in Islamabad road accident

Russian diplomat’s vehicle injures family in Islamabad road accident

Updated 16 minutes ago
Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam to be arrested upon return to Pakistan: NAB sources

Nawaz, Maryam to be arrested upon return to Pakistan: NAB sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Griezmann inspires France past punchless Uruguay

Griezmann inspires France past punchless Uruguay

 Updated 3 hours ago
Detailed judgement of Avenfield reference case

Detailed judgement of Avenfield reference case

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam vow to return after Kulsoom regains consciousness

Nawaz, Maryam vow to return after Kulsoom regains consciousness

 Updated 4 hours ago
NSC reiterates commitment to fight terror financing

NSC reiterates commitment to fight terror financing

 Updated 7 hours ago
Politicians react to Avenfield verdict against Nawaz, family

Politicians react to Avenfield verdict against Nawaz, family

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM