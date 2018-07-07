PSP chief inaugurates election office in Karachi's Liaquatabad

KARACHI: The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief toured various areas of the metropolis Friday night, urging supporters and admirers to vote in the upcoming general elections, Geo News reported.



Mustafa Kamal, the PSP head, also inaugurated the party's election office in Liaquatabad. "We all have to queue up at the polling station on July 25," he said.

Citizens just have to take the pain of going outside one day and cast their votes, he noted. "Your elected candidates will only provide comfort to you," he said.