Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko dead at 90

Steve Ditko is best known for co-creating Spider-Man and Doctor Strange alongside Stan Lee. Photo: Marvel

Steve Ditko who co-created Spider-Man and Doctor Strange alongside Stan Lee, passed away at the age of 90 on Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comic artist was found in his apartment on June 29 and likely had been dead for a couple of days.

Ditko was best known for co-creating Spider-Man, creating the character’s signature characteristics such as his costume, the web shooters and the red and blue colour scheme after Lee was unsatisfied with Jack Kirby’s original designs.

Spider-man debuted in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, and became one of the most popular Marvel characters, promoting Marvel to launch the Amazing Spider-Man, the character’s first standalone series with Ditko and Lee at the helm.



In 1963 his second co-creation with Lee, Doctor Strange debuted.

After his stint with Marvel, Dikto worked with Charlton Comics, and then later moved to Marvel competitor DC Comics in 1968, where he created the Creeper, a minor Batman villain who has made several appearances in the DC continuity as recently as 2017.

Some of Ditko's other works include Squirrel Girl, Mr A and Captain Atom.