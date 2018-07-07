Hareem Farooq meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Hareem Farooq with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Hareem Farooq Instagram

Pakistani actress and producer Hareem Farooq met with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau during her trip to Canada.

The Janaan co-producer, who has been making a name for herself in the Pakistani entertainment industry, is now making Pakistanis proud worldwide.

She took to Instagram to post a picture of herself alongside the Canadian prime minister, calling it a "career-high moment" for her.

"What a moment. An all-time career high when I got to meet the charming and amazing Justin Trudeau as a part of my trip to Canada," the actress wrote.



The Dil-e-Beqarar actress shared that the two discussed the Pakistani entertainment industry.

"Had a talk about the entertainment industry of Pakistan and how we can work together on bridging the gaps between the two countries with collaborations of films, dramas, music and talent." the actress added.

She ended the post by telling her fans she loves her job and thanked them for supporting her.

"Love my job as an actor and producer which opens such doors for me ... and love my fans from all over the world whose unconditional love and support helps me keep pushing the boundaries for women in Pakistan."

The actor/producer recently appeared in Parchi and is currently starring in the television series Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka alongside Ali Rehman Khan.