Thomas Kent 'T.K.' Carter passes away at 69

Legendary comedian 'T.K.' Carter leaves behind a memorable history in film

Thomas Kent ‘T.K.’ Carter has now passed away at the age of 69.

The deceased actor was famous for his movies like The Thing, and Punky Brewster, as well as many others to be remembered years down the line.

The comedian was found dead in his home in Duarte, California, after 911 was called at 5:42 pm, as per TMZ.

Although the exact cause of death has not been disclosed yet, the details of the scene did not raise any alarms for suspicion.

The now-late star was born in New York City in the ‘50s and grew up near Los Angeles, where he kick-started his career as a comedian at a young age of 12.

After a successful stand-up career, he made his onscreen debut in a 1976 episode of NBC’s Police Woman.

He was also a part of TV shows, some of them being Good Times, The Waltons, The Jeffersons, Just Our Luck, 227, Good Morning, Miss Bliss (Saved by the Bell: The Junior High Years), Family Matters, The Sinbad Show, Moesha, The Steve Harvey Show, The Nanny and Dave.