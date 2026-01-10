Olivia Dean prepares for Brit Awards spotlight after chart-topping success

Olivia Dean once again at the centre of music industry buzz after reports claimed she is likely to perform at the upcoming Brit Awards.

The British singer had a breakthrough year that completely changed her career.

Olivia’s song Man I Need and her album The Art Of Loving both reached number one in the UK at the same time, making her the first woman to achieve this since Adele.

The moment marked a major turning point for the 26 year old artist, who spent years building her sound quietly.

The singer’s rise did not stay limited to the UK, as her album also found a strong audience in the United States, where it remained in the Billboard 200 Top Ten for weeks.

However, the growing global attention made her one of the most talked about names going into the new awards season.

With the Brit Awards approaching, insiders said organisers were keen to have Olivia on stage.

A source told The Sun that she was seen as one of the strongest British acts right now and was expected to feature in the biggest categories.

A live performance from her was described as something that could bring real emotion to the ceremony.

For the unversed, Olivia began writing music as a teenager and learned to play instruments on her own.