Why Steph McGovern returning to BBC after five years away?

Steph McGovern is set to make a big return to the BBC after five years away, bringing excitement to daytime TV fans.



The 43-year-old presenter left the BBC in 2019 for maternity leave and later moved to Channel 4 to host her own show Steph's Packed Lunch.

That show ended in 2023, leaving viewers missing her energetic presence.

Now, Steph is now back and set to lead The Big Deal, a new six-part series where amateur art dealers compete to buy and sell artworks.

However, the host explained that many people find art intimidating compared to theatre or holidays but the show will make it fun and approachable.

Viewers will see the dealers work through challenges of the art world while trying to turn a profit all with her guidance.

Steph is also returning to Crimewatch Live, taking over the first two weeks of the three-week run with co-presenter Rav Wilding.

Scottish presenter Jennifer Reoch will fill in during the middle week, while Steph returns to host the final week.

Moreover, the new series will bring fresh reconstructions of unsolved crimes, updates on ongoing cases and public appeals for help.

Fans welcomed the news online, praising Steph for her warmth and new energy.