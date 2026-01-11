Oscar-nominated legend returns to public eye after years away

Dyan Cannon, Hollywood legend who once starred alongside Natalie Wood, spotted in Beverly Hills on January 2.

The silver screen icon, known for her breakthrough role in the 1969 comedy Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, looked stylish in black trousers, a colourful oversized knit cardigan and chunky black boots.

The star can be seen with her signature blonde curls and glamorous sunglasses completing the look.

Cannon, who spent three years married to film superstar Cary Grant, 33 years her senior, rose to fame with a series of iconic roles in the 1960s and 1970s.

Her career earned her multiple Academy Award nominations, including for her performances in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, the short film Number One and Warren Beatty’s Heaven Can Wait.

The 89-year-old star also earned a Golden Globe nod for Otto Preminger’s Such Good Friends.

Beyond her acting career, Cannon made headlines for her personal life as well.

She married Stanley Fimberg in 1985, later divorcing in 1991 and shared high-profile romances with Johnny Carson, Ron Ely, Mort Sahl and others.

In 2011, she published her memoir Dear Cary: My Life With Cary Grant.

Despite keeping a lower profile in recent years, Dyan appeared to be staying in the public eye through her courtside appearances in LA.