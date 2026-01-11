Gracie Abrams drops hint at next release after Taylor Swift collab

Gracie Abrams shares plans for new album: When is it coming out?

Gracie Abrams fans are already excited for what’s next in her already successful music career, and she is proud of what will be her upcoming release.

The 26-year-old pop star teased that she is “beyond ready” to put out the music she has been working on in a new interview.

The That’s So True hitmaker shared that she has “never felt this way about anything I’ve made before, so it’s definitely driving me crazy in a good way,” in conversation with People Magazine during the Chanel Coco Crush Dinner.

Abrams noted that despite the nervousness to release new music to the world, she truly loves the feeling. “I really like it right now. I think I feel kind of calm about it. I’ve been lucky enough to spend a lot of time with it."

The minor songstress continued, "At the end of the day, it’s all about the people you get to make things with and spend your time with, and that means the most to me right now. So, yeah, any day in the studio is a great day."

Although the Grammy winner did not reveal who has been working in the studio with her, she has set the bar high for her collaborations with projects involving Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, as well as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

As of now, Abrams has not revealed any further details about the album.