JJ Slater joined Katie Price for New Year's eve before breakup

Katie's ex boyfriend JJ Slater rose to fame on E4's Married At First Sight UK

Katie Price has revealed her ex boyfriend JJ Slater joined her for New Year's Eve shortly before they parted ways almost two years ago.

The former glamour model, 47, has reportedly ended her romance with Married At First Sight UK star JJ after insisting she does not need a man.

The mother of five is believed to have ended the relationship after realising she didn't see a future with the former reality star, who is 14 years her junior.

It appears the break up happened few days ago, as she shared that they spent the New Year together in her recent YouTube video, she posted on Saturday.

The MAFS star, 32, appeared in the clip with her son Harvey, 23, and daughter Princess, 18.

Katie and JJ began dating in February 2024, after JJ rose to fame on E4's Married At First Sight UK.

A source previously told Daily Mail: 'JJ genuinely saw a future with Katie, but it seems she ultimately had a very different outlook.'

Katie has been married three times, to singer Peter Andre, 52, with whom she shares children Junior, 20, and Princess, former cage fighter Alex Reid, 50, and personal trainer Kieran Hayler, 38, the father of her youngest two children, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 10.

She is also mother to son Harvey, whom she shares with footballer Dwight Yorke, 54.