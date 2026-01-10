Gwyneth Paltrow devastated son Moses with her 'Marty Supreme' role

Gwyneth Paltrow shares son's reaction to bold scenes with Timothee Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids might be Timothee Chalamet fans, but they were reportedly not such strong fans of Marty Supreme because of their mother starring next to him.

The 53-year-old actress shared that especially her son, Moses, 19, was devastated to witness her steamy scenes with the young Hollywood heartthrob, 30.

The Shakespeare in Love star spoke about her son’s reaction to watching the screening at a promo event for the movie in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, January 9.

"Oh my God! My poor son," Paltrow told Demi Moore, who joined her at the screening, as per People Magazine.

"Can you imagine when he came to the premiere in L.A.? He wanted to die," she joked.

Notably, the Dune star and Paltrow had several intimate scenes in the movie, and they made headlines last year during the filming in Central Park.

Previously speaking of her kids’ reaction to the casting, the Goop founder told news outlets that her daughter, Apple Martin, 21, was beyond excited for her to take the role against Gen-Z’s ultimate Hollywood crush.

The ping-pong film is receiving critical and commercial acclaim since its recent release.