Dua Lipa enjoys 'bigtime cosy' New Year with fiancé Callum Turner

Dua shared an array of snaps from the beginning of the year

Dua Lipa is making sure to spend the New Year beginnings with her fiancé, Callum Turner.

The 30-year-old Albanian pop star, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, recently wrapped up her Radical Optimism tour at the end of last year.

She has now been spotted enjoying downtime in Paris, where the couple looked completely in their element.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Dua shared an array of snaps from the beginning of the year captioned: 'Bigtimecosy.'

It comes after the couple were seen walking hand-in-hand on a romantic stroll in London, laughing together and enjoying coffee.

She was also spotted spending time in the French capital, looking chic in a cream and black blazer with bow detailing as she posed for a mirror selfie.

The outing follows reports that Dua has added an eye-watering £70million to her already abundant pop riches following another successful year in her career.

It also comes after Dua reflected on the past 12 months in a sweet Instagram post, with the Dance The Night, star declaring that life 'just keeps getting better' as she posed with Callum, looking as loved-up as ever.