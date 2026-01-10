Ariana Grande hints at multi-layered upcoming project

Ariana Grande is excited about the next chapter in her career after wrapping up the Wicked films.

The 7 Rings singer, who ready to kick off Eternal Sunshine Tour in June, has many more in her bag to unpack.

In an interview with Variety, the Thank u, Next crooner, admitted, “There is something else I’m very excited about down the line. I can’t say much yet, but it’s something that inspires me deeply.”

That upcoming project, she added, “contains multitudes.”

When asked about forever being known as an Academy Award-nominated performer, due to her last year’s performance, Grande said, “It’s incredibly surreal.”

She continued, ““It still doesn’t feel real. It feels like the warmest welcome into a community I truly love. I love acting. I love actors. I love talking about acting and learning about other people’s processes — and my own. It’s life-changing, and I’ll never take it for granted.”

Grande went on tease her upcoming project again, by saying that she wanted to “take on roles that exercise different muscles and ask something new of me… I’m drawn to things that feel different.”

While her mysterious project is still under wraps, Grande is set to star in the upcoming Focker In-Law movie, which will be released in November 2026, as well as season 13 of American Horror Story.

Grande will also lend her voice to an animated film adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book Oh, the Places You'll Go! alongside Josh Gad.