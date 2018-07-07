Can't connect right now! retry
Wanted to save Nawaz from fallout of Avenfield case: Nisar

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

Nisar, who has had strained relations with top party leadership since over a year, claimed that former premier Nawaz was disloyal to him-Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar on Saturday lamented that the accountability court verdict was what he wanted to save party supremo Nawaz Sharif from.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped with an £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference on Friday while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

Addressing a rally, Nisar, who has had strained relations with top party leadership since over a year, once again complained of the former premier's disloyalty to him.

“Served Nawaz for 34 years…[but still] he said I should submit an application and then I will get a ticket [to contest election],” he said.

The former interior minister also said that he was contesting from four constituencies on the back of masses’ support and urged them to remember the 'Jeep' symbol.

Nisar decided to contest as independent candidate after he was asked by the PML-N leadership to formally apply for the party ticket to contest the upcoming general election.

The disgruntled PML-N leader will be contesting elections from constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12.

