Sunday Jul 08 2018
Bilawal says PPP has always worked for South Punjab

Sunday Jul 08, 2018

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Sunday that his party has always worked to solve problems of South Punjab.

While addressing a party rally in Muzaffargarh, Bilawal said that there are some puppets who have remembered the province of South Punjab now. “We have always put forward the case of South Punjab,” he remembered.

"Sindh gave loans to women," he said, adding that farmers were also given free land.

We even installed 2,000 reverse osmosis to provide sweet water to people, he added.

"Do you people want metro buses or substandard education," Bilawal asked the rally participants. 

There are just two weeks left before the General Election 2018 and the party which plans on changing Pakistan doesn't even have a manifesto, Bilawal remarked while taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. 

Earlier upon reaching Muzaffargarh, PPP scion had visited the mausoleum of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan. 

'Have no desire for power'

On Saturday, Bilawal claimed that he does not have any desire for power but wants to provide rights to the poor.

I do not have desire for power: Bilawal

The PPP chairman said is not competing with any individual or political organisation but rather with poverty, injustice and societal injustice.

Addressing a rally in Uch Sharif, Bilawal said he is not competing with any individual or political organisation but rather with poverty, injustice and societal injustice.

He also announced to distribute food cards among the poor.

Responding to criticism by political opponents, Bilawal said the PPP created a number of jobs and was still being criticised for not constructing a metro project.

