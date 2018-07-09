Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 09 2018
GEO NEWS

MQM, MMA workers resort to slogan-based faceoff in Karachi

GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 09, 2018

KARACHI: Party workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) resorted to a slogan-based faceoff Sunday night in the metropolis' Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

Workers from both the political parties chanted against each other near Baitul Mukarram Mosque on University Road, police — who reached moments after the scuffle broke out — said.

A large contingent of police officers reached the site of the clash last night and brought the heated dispute under control. The two parties' electoral campaign rallies had ended up in front of each other, police added.

