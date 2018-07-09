MQM, MMA workers resort to slogan-based faceoff in Karachi

KARACHI: Party workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) resorted to a slogan-based faceoff Sunday night in the metropolis' Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

Workers from both the political parties chanted against each other near Baitul Mukarram Mosque on University Road, police — who reached moments after the scuffle broke out — said.

A large contingent of police officers reached the site of the clash last night and brought the heated dispute under control. The two parties' electoral campaign rallies had ended up in front of each other, police added.