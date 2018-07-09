PTI UK condemns, disassociates itself from attack on Avenfield flats

LONDON: The British chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemns the incident of protesters breaking down the door to Sharifs' Avenfield flats here in the city earlier in the day, Geo News reported, citing the party's spokesperson.



The PTI UK strongly condemns the attack on Hussain Nawaz's residence, he said, adding that there was no truth in the accusation that the party's workers were behind the incident.



"We are not associated in any way with the attack on Hussain Nawaz's residence or the related protest," the spokesperson stated, adding that the party demands action be taken against the suspect(s).

The PTI has strictly refrained party workers from going to or near the Sharifs' residence or protesting outside, he commented, noting that the public should not be wasting time protesting outside the said area.

The people should play their role in the upcoming general elections on July 25 and bring the change through their votes, the spokesperson added.