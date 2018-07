Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A dead body was recovered Sunday night from the Old Sabzi Mandi area here in the metropolis, Geo News reported, citing rescue sources.

The body is said to be eight days old, rescue officials added. It is, however, yet to be identified.



On the other hand, a firing incident in Bhains Colony's (Cattle Colony) Street No. 20 left one person injured, rescue sources stated. The cause of the firing was unknown.