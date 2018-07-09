Bilawal says South Punjab province need of the country

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that there is a need to create South Punjab province in the country.



Addressing a rally at Bahawalpur bypass, he said that the party has always raised its voice for the creation of South Punjab province. "In their five-year tenure the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government never took into consideration the demand of new province," he added.

The party chairman said that if PPP can give an identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it can also create a new province.

"We don't have only political relations but a relation of mutual respect with the people of South Punjab," he said.

"We have a pro-farmer manifesto. I am fighting for employment, free education and health. People have always supported PPP. The blood of our party workers nourished democracy in the country," the PPP leader added.

Bilawal said that he is on streets to fulfill the promise of late Benazir Bhutto.