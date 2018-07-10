Afridi meets Salman Khan in Toronto

Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi on Monday met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Toronto at an event of his 'Dabang Tour'.



The former Pakistani skipper also spoke at the stage. Salman is nowadays in Canada for his 'Dabang Tours', while Afridi is there to play global T20 league and to raise funds for his charity organisation, Hope Not Out.

According to the media reports, Afridi attended the mega event on the request of Salman Khan. Both the stars met at the backstage.

Afridi spoke about his charity organisation on stage and invited the stars and participants to attend its events.



Afridi tweeted his photo with Salman and expressed his good wishes for him.

