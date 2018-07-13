Marvel teams up with director Cate Shortland for stand-alone Black Widow movie

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland best known for drama Lore and Berlin Syndrome has signed on to helm Black Widow, Marvel’s action-adventure project that will star Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Alexander Koerner

Marvel’s Black Widow has finally found its director.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland best known for drama Lore and Berlin Syndrome has signed on to helm Black Widow, Marvel’s action-adventure project that will star Scarlett Johansson, Hollywood Reporter reported.

Shortland will be the first female director to single-handedly direct a Marvel Studios movie. She is the second female director in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) roster, following Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden.



Earlier this year, Marvel hired screenwriter Jac Schaeffer to write the script, which is reportedly set before the events of the first Avengers film.

The Black Widow was first introduced to the MCU in 2010’s Iron Man 2 and has since then appeared inThe Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

The character is also expected to appear in the as-yet-untitled fourth Avengers movie.

Marvel’s first female-led film Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson will hit theaters next year.