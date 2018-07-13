Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Marvel teams up with director Cate Shortland for stand-alone Black Widow movie

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 13, 2018

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland best known for drama Lore and Berlin Syndrome has signed on to helm Black Widow, Marvel’s action-adventure project that will star Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Alexander Koerner
 

Marvel’s Black Widow has finally found its director.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland best known for drama Lore and Berlin Syndrome has signed on to helm Black Widow, Marvel’s action-adventure project that will star Scarlett Johansson, Hollywood Reporter reported.

Shortland will be the first female director to single-handedly direct a Marvel Studios movie. She is the second female director in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) roster, following Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden.

Earlier this year, Marvel hired screenwriter Jac Schaeffer to write the script, which is reportedly set before the events of the first Avengers film.

The Black Widow was first introduced to the MCU in 2010’s Iron Man 2 and has since then appeared inThe Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

The character is also expected to appear in the as-yet-untitled fourth Avengers movie.

Marvel’s first female-led film Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson will hit theaters next year. 

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Don't want to be 'called a rapist': Henry Cavill on dating in #MeToo world

Don't want to be 'called a rapist': Henry Cavill on dating in #MeToo world

 Updated 15 hours ago
Tom Cruise walks red carpet in Paris

Tom Cruise walks red carpet in Paris

 Updated 18 hours ago
With Thai soccer team freed, Hollywood gears up for the movie

With Thai soccer team freed, Hollywood gears up for the movie

 Updated yesterday
'Game of Thrones' storms back into Emmys race with 22 nominations

'Game of Thrones' storms back into Emmys race with 22 nominations

 Updated 3 hours ago
Beyonce, Jay-Z to show World Cup final before Paris gig

Beyonce, Jay-Z to show World Cup final before Paris gig

 Updated 2 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix cast as Joker in stand-alone DC origin film

Joaquin Phoenix cast as Joker in stand-alone DC origin film

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM