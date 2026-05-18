Shawn Mendes shares shocking response to fan's worst 'fear'

Shawn Mendes has been away from the music scene for a little while, but his old hits still hit the same for fans while they wait on new works.

The 27-year-old Canadian singer might not be making music but he is online on social media, and in on the conversations happening there.

The Youth hitmaker commented on one such TikTok video by a fan, which ended up going viral on the internet.

The fan had posted a short clip of herself listening to Mendes' 2026 song Treat You Better, and wrote, "i fear shawn mendes will never cook this hard again."

In the comments section, the Senorita singer wrote, "Me too."

Mendes' comment sparked a hilarious reaction among fans who found the interaction equally funny and wholesome.

One fan celebrated, "he's back on social media after years!!!" while another joked, "he knows he’s washed."

A third chimed in, "i want a shawn x eddie benjamin x JB collab song in JB8," referring to Justin Bieber's eighth album while another added, "he needs to reheat his nachos."