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Scooter Braun reacts to Sydney Sweeney's risqué ‘Euphoria' moments

Sydney Sweeney’s romance first surfaced in September 2025
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Scooter Braun reacts to Sydney Sweeney&apos;s risqué ‘Euphoria&apos; moments

Scooter Braun made it clear he has no issue with girlfriend Sydney Sweeney’s provocative performances on HBO’s Euphoria.

A source told Page Six the 44 year old music executive is “fully supportive” of the Emmy nominated actress, who has become known for her nude and s*xually charged scenes as Cassie Howard.

“Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney’s more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress,” the insider said. “He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft.”

The source added that the couple’s relationship is “very secure” and built on trust.

“Scooter isn’t the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished.”

Sweeney shocked audiences in Sunday’s episode with a nearly nude photoshoot scene featuring a yellow python wrapped around her body.

Her character Cassie has been central to the series since its 2019 debut, with explicit storylines often sparking debate online.

Braun and Sweeney’s romance first surfaced in September 2025 after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Italian wedding.

The pair hard launched their relationship on Instagram earlier this month at Stagecoach Music Festival, sharing affectionate snapshots and playful videos.

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