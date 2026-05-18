Javier Bardem raises concerns on toxic masculinity at Cannes event

Javier Bardem spoke at the Cannes Film Festival while promoting his new film The Beloved.

In the movie, the 57-year-old star plays an ageing filmmaker dealing with addiction and a difficult relationship with his daughter, a role he said reflects real emotional struggles in families.

During his talk, Bardem touched on masculinity and said that some harmful behaviour is often accepted in society when it is linked to traditional ideas of men and power.

He connected the film’s story to real life issues like absent fathers and emotional pain that can pass through generations.

The star also talked about politics in a broader way, saying that the way power is shown by leaders can sometimes lead to violence and instability.

Bardem went on too asd that personal behaviour and public systems are more connected than people think.

The Skyfall star raised concern about how media and social platforms work today.

He said too much control over information can affect how people think and make it harder to have balanced conversations.

The Loving Pablo star also warned that fast online content can create more division and less understanding.

He continued that filmmakers and artists should not stay silent on these issues, addinf that cinema can help people see real problems through human stories on screen.

Javier’s appearance at Cannes stood out not only for the film but also for his thoughtful and critical comments about society and modern life.