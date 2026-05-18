Meryl Streep, Martin Short confirm romance rumours in new special outing

Martin Short and Meryl Streep stick together amid actor's struggles

Meryl Streep and Martin Short might have not publicly acknowledged their romance but they have been privately moving strong into their relationship.

The actors, both 76-year-old, reportedly took a getaway to London where they were spotted sharing an intimate dinner at a restaurant booth sitting side by side.

The Only Murders in the Building costars appeared to be looking at something on a phone screen with their heads next to each other, in fan-posted pictures on social media.

“Spending a few days in London, choosing a restaurant at random and ending up eating just a few meters from Meryl Streep and her husband,” the fan wrote in the caption, who mistakenly referred to Short as Streep’s husband.

The Devil Wears Prada actress has been single since separating from her husband Don Gummer, as is Short who lost his wife in 2010.

Short and Streep have been very lowkey about their relationship despite fans’ excited reactions to their romance, and insisted on their bond to be a friendship when rumours started to rise.

While they have not confirmed the status of their relationship, the couple have also not denied the speculations outright.