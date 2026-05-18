 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber, Justin join Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi on triple date

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance becomes family affair with latest event
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 18, 2026

Hailey Bieber, Justin join Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi on triple date
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance becomes family affair with latest event

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were recently spotted out on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, and as it turns out it was actually a triple date.

The 30-year-old supermodel and the actor, 28, were also joined by the Jenner's family friends Justin and Hailey Bieber on their night out as it was later revealed by eyewitnesses. 

According to fan-posted pictures on social media, the party of four - Kylie, Kendall, Jacob, and Timothee, appeared completely shocked by the cameras and tried to hide their faces the best they could.

However, the couples appeared to be having a great time as they laughingly hid behind anything they could find at the moment.

Later in the day, the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted the confirmation that the Biebers were also in attendance at it was a triple date.

Fans went wild at the discovery and flocked to social media, leaving comments like, "Pics of justin and Jacob together RIGHT NOWWWW."

Another wrote, "I need picsss," and "that group is actually insane," chimed in another. 

Paris Hilton stuns fans with drastic physical transformation
Paris Hilton stuns fans with drastic physical transformation
Shania Twain sings Taylor Swift's praises for rare career decision
Shania Twain sings Taylor Swift's praises for rare career decision
Angelina Jolie's daughter ditches father's name at major life moment
Angelina Jolie's daughter ditches father's name at major life moment
Olivia Rodrigo teases new bombshell after album announcement
Olivia Rodrigo teases new bombshell after album announcement
Katsuhiro Otomo gives major update on 'Orbital Era' with new studio
Katsuhiro Otomo gives major update on 'Orbital Era' with new studio
Michael Jackson daughter Paris addresses fans concern after medical check up
Michael Jackson daughter Paris addresses fans concern after medical check up
Shakira's long legal nightmare finally ends with huge $60 million victory
Shakira's long legal nightmare finally ends with huge $60 million victory
Rachel Zegler gushes over Taylor Swift for surprising reason
Rachel Zegler gushes over Taylor Swift for surprising reason