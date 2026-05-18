Hailey Bieber, Justin join Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi on triple date

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance becomes family affair with latest event

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were recently spotted out on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, and as it turns out it was actually a triple date.

The 30-year-old supermodel and the actor, 28, were also joined by the Jenner's family friends Justin and Hailey Bieber on their night out as it was later revealed by eyewitnesses.

According to fan-posted pictures on social media, the party of four - Kylie, Kendall, Jacob, and Timothee, appeared completely shocked by the cameras and tried to hide their faces the best they could.

However, the couples appeared to be having a great time as they laughingly hid behind anything they could find at the moment.

Later in the day, the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted the confirmation that the Biebers were also in attendance at it was a triple date.

Fans went wild at the discovery and flocked to social media, leaving comments like, "Pics of justin and Jacob together RIGHT NOWWWW."

Another wrote, "I need picsss," and "that group is actually insane," chimed in another.