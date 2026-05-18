Did Taylor Swift push Blake Lively into settling lawsuit with Justin Baldoni?

Did Taylor Swift push Blake Lively into settling a lawsuit with Justin Baldoni?

Taylor Swift has been pulled into online talk after claims spread that she pressured Blake Lively to settle down things with her co-star Justin Baldoni.

These claims are spreading mostly on TikTok and other social media platforms, but there is no proof behind them in official records.

Court filings in the case do not mention Swift at all anywhere, as the documents only focus on the ongoing legal fight between Lively and Baldoni, which is about their movie It Ends With Us.

A viral TikTok video is one of the main sources of the claim. However, it suggested that Swift pushed Lively toward a settlement and also referred to blind items circulating online.

The video did not show any court documents or verified evidence to support what it was saying.

Other posts online also shared alleged leaked messages involving the Swift and Lively. These messages were shown in videos, but they were not backed by any official source or legal filing.

The case between A Simple Favor actress and the director is still active in court, with both sides continuing to submit their arguments and responses.

So far, The Life of a Showgirl singer’s representatives have not commented on these claims.

At this stage, the idea that Taylor pressured Blake remains only social media speculation and nothing in the court record confirms it.