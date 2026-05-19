Tom Kane dies: ‘Star Wars' voice actor was 64

Tom Kane, the legendary voice actor famous for his iconic roles in Star Wars and The Powerpuff Girls, has died at the age of 64.

His death occurred on Monday and was confirmed in a touching Facebook statement by his talent agency, Galactic Productions.

The agency praised Kane as an extraordinary performer whose extensive work shaped the childhoods and imaginations of millions across the globe, bringing wisdom, strength, humour, and heart to every single role he touched.

The Kansas City native built a remarkably long career in the industry, having started out in voiceover work when he was just 15 years old.

Star Wars fans will know him best as the voice behind the beloved Jedi Master Yoda in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as Admiral Ackbar in the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Beyond a galaxy far, far away, Kane was also the voice of Professor Utonium in Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls from 2016 to 2019.

He was a staple of the gaming world too, lending his vocal talents to major titles like the Call of Duty franchise, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Marvel Future Revolution.

Tragically, Kane’s prolific voiceover career was cut short a few years ago.

In 2020, he suffered a stroke that left him largely unable to speak, a devastating blow for a man whose voice had become such a comforting and recognisable part of so many people's lives and memories.

Aside from his immense professional success, his agency made sure to highlight his reputation as a deeply compassionate family man.

Off-screen, Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children, three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering.

Galactic Productions noted that this generosity defined who he was just as much as his remarkable talent.

Kane is survived by his wife, Cindy, and their children.

His agency beautifully concluded their tribute by writing that though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever, adding, "May the Force be with you, always."