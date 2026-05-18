Karl Urban claps back at fan over latest ‘The Boys’ backlash

Karl Urban is getting a lot of attention online after replying to a fan who criticized the latest episodes of The Boys.

The actor, who plays Billy Butcher in the series, responded after a viewer complained about the show’s humour and story direction on Instagram.

The fan called parts of the new season “stupid ass humor,” which led Urban to reply with a sarcastic comment that quickly went viral online.

“Stupid ass humor?.. Son Your handle is literally @soupypoopy69,” Urban wrote back.

He also defended showrunner Eric Kripke and supported the creative choices behind the series.

After the exchange spread across social media, fans started debating the latest season even more.

Some viewers feel the show has moved away from the main storyline and is spending too much time on side characters and slower moments.

Others believe that the series has always balanced action with emotional stories and satire.

Many fans also defended the show’s slower pace and agreed that not every episode needs nonstop action scenes.

Urban’s sharp response only added more attention to the conversation surrounding The Boys.

As the series moves closer to its final season, online discussions about the show’s direction, humour and character focus continue to grow among fans.