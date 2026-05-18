 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo finally unveils new surprise after sparking fan theories

Olivia Rodrigo reveals new clue to next release from upcoming album
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 18, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo finally unveils new surprise after sparking fan theories
Olivia Rodrigo finally unveils new surprise after sparking fan theories

Olivia Rodrigo sent fans into a frenzy as they noticed her album promotion wall in Los Angeles being repainted, after it was used to display and announce the album title for you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The 23-year-old pop superstar had the wall painted over and new words, which fans are guessing are lyrics to a to-be-released song, appeared on the wall with a stitch font. 

"Why can’t you come stitch me up?” reads the mural wall which fans had been waiting for.

As soon as fans noticed the wall being painted over, social media flooded with speculations about what it could mean. 

Many theorised about the tracklist reveal, while others were of the opinion that Rodrigo's unreleased song begged which she performed on Saturday Night Live might be getting released.

However, the newly released lyrics do not belong to the song she performed at SNL, which means fans are in for a completely new surprise.

Meryl Streep, Martin Short confirm romance rumours in new special outing
Meryl Streep, Martin Short confirm romance rumours in new special outing
Did Taylor Swift push Blake Lively into settling lawsuit with Justin Baldoni?
Did Taylor Swift push Blake Lively into settling lawsuit with Justin Baldoni?
Hailey Bieber, Justin join Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi on triple date
Hailey Bieber, Justin join Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi on triple date
Barbra Streisand to snub Cannes closing ceremony: Here's why
Barbra Streisand to snub Cannes closing ceremony: Here's why
Paris Hilton stuns fans with drastic physical transformation
Paris Hilton stuns fans with drastic physical transformation
Shania Twain sings Taylor Swift's praises for rare career decision
Shania Twain sings Taylor Swift's praises for rare career decision
Angelina Jolie's daughter ditches father's name at major life moment
Angelina Jolie's daughter ditches father's name at major life moment
Olivia Rodrigo teases new bombshell after album announcement
Olivia Rodrigo teases new bombshell after album announcement