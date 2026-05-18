Olivia Rodrigo finally unveils new surprise after sparking fan theories

Olivia Rodrigo sent fans into a frenzy as they noticed her album promotion wall in Los Angeles being repainted, after it was used to display and announce the album title for you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The 23-year-old pop superstar had the wall painted over and new words, which fans are guessing are lyrics to a to-be-released song, appeared on the wall with a stitch font.

"Why can’t you come stitch me up?” reads the mural wall which fans had been waiting for.

As soon as fans noticed the wall being painted over, social media flooded with speculations about what it could mean.

Many theorised about the tracklist reveal, while others were of the opinion that Rodrigo's unreleased song begged which she performed on Saturday Night Live might be getting released.

However, the newly released lyrics do not belong to the song she performed at SNL, which means fans are in for a completely new surprise.