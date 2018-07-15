Amir Khan to donate Rs1 million for construction of dams in Pakistan

LONDON: British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan announced on Sunday he will be contributing Rs1 million to the fund for construction of dams in Pakistan.



In a video message posted on social media, the 31-year-old boxer said that Pakistan has a shortage of water and urged other influential Pakistanis to contribute towards the cause.

"Pakistan has a shortage of clean drinking water in the country. I urge celebrities and other locals to contribute towards the fund," Khan said.

Recently, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar set up a fund for the construction of dams to resolve the country’s water crisis.

Applauding the Pakistan Army and the government's role in helping with the fund, the 31-year-old boxer added he will be contributing more funds after his next fight.

Khan will next fight Colombian Samuel Vargas on September 8 as he continues his quest to earn a tilt at winning the welterweight world title.



Others who have contributed include Shahid Afridi, who pledged Rs1.5 million to the fund, along with officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force.



Earlier this week, the Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) announced its members will also contribute three days salary to the fund.

During a hearing earlier this month, the Supreme Court had observed that water resources were crucial for survival and directed the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to build two dams — Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand.



Furthermore, the apex court had appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.

Justice Nisar himself has donated Rs1 million to the account created solely for the purpose of raising money.

The account bears Account number 03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN number PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.