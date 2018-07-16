After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

After a gap of 16 years, permission has been granted for electoral activity in the National Assembly constituency of NA-44, Tribal Area-V ahead of the July 25 general election.



The last time electoral activities took place in the constituency, comprising Bara Subdivision and Chora section of Jamrud Subdivision in Khyber District, was in 2002.

Electoral activities could not take place in the constituency during the 2008 general election owing to terrorism.

Further in 2013, electoral activity was kept minimum in the constituency due to the ongoing military operation against terrorists in the area.

However, following the successful military operation the constituency is set to host rallies once again and election fever has gripped locals.

Banners and flags of various political parties can be seen in various streets and bazaars of the constituency, including the famour Bara Bazaar.



“We are happy that this time the polls are being held in a peaceful environment,” a local said while speaking to Geo News.

Forty-one candidates are contesting against each other for the NA-44 National Assembly seat.