‘Faith healer’ poisons family, loots belongings in Muzaffargarh

Ambulances shifted 25 of a family to the district hospital and Nishtar Medical Hospital after a fake spiritual healer poisoned them through adulterated milk in Muzzaffargarh here on July 17, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

MUZAFFARGARH: A fake spiritual healer poisoned 25 of a family to loot their belongings in Muzaffargarh it emerged on Tuesday.

The affected family has alleged that the accused, Shah sahib, had been invited to the house to treat a member of the family, Fayaz Hussain, suffering from cancer. According to the family, the 'spiritual healer' had added a powder substance to milk and asked them to drink it.

The accused man then looted the family's belonging after the became unconscious due to the intake of the adulterated milk, that left 16 of the 25 members of the affected family in critical condition.



Those reported critical were admitted to Nishtar Medical Hospital, while others were under treatment in a district hospital.



A search for the accused man is under way.