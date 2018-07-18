Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Accountability court adjourns Nawaz's corruption cases till July 30

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing the Al Azizia and Flagship corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday. 

As the hearing went under way, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris reiterated his objection to the proceedings being heard by the same judge that has already ruled in one of the three corruption cases against his client.

The judge remarked that he has written about the matter to the high court, adding that transferring the case to another court does not come under his jurisdiction.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi argued that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has not issued any stay order on the trial proceedings and called for continuation of the cases.

He added that it would be appropriate if the same judge who has overseen the case since day one presides over the trial in its concluding phase.

NAB issued notices on Sharifs' pleas against Avenfield verdict

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb have deemed maintainable the Sharif family's pleas against the Avenfield verdict

With regards to conducting the trial inside the jail, the judge observed that it is not a simple matter where one can just pick up everything and start hearing the case inside the jail.

Haris claimed that the objective behind the jail trial is simple: to prevent his client from being seen or heard before the July 25 election.

Haris also stated that they would not become part of the proceedings until the IHC rules on their plea to transfer the case to another trial court.

The hearing was then adjourned until July 30. 

On Tuesday, (yesterday), the IHC took up the Sharif family's appeals and issued notices to the NAB and adjourned the matter until the last week of July.

Awaiting IHC verdict on Sharif family’s appeal, judge adjourns Al-Azizia reference

Islamabad High Court will hear a petition by Nawaz's lawyers against the jail-trial later today

The trial

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017 after NAB filed the Avenfield, Al Azizia and Flagship references. 

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

 Updated 2 hours ago
Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif will have to go to Adiala as well: Imran Khan

Shehbaz Sharif will have to go to Adiala as well: Imran Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Stage collapses during JI election campaign rally

Stage collapses during JI election campaign rally

 Updated 5 hours ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM