Nawaz, Maryam likely to be shifted to Sihala rest house: sources

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are likely to be shifted to the rest house at Police College Sihala, sources informed Geo News late Wednesday.



The former premier and his daughter, who were convicted in the Avenfield properties reference, were arrested upon their arrival in Lahore on July 13 and subsequently taken to the Central Jail in Adiala, Rawalpindi, and have since been there.

The sources said that all arrangements for the shifting of the father-daughter duo have been finalised.

The Islamabad chief commissioner has already declared the rest house as a sub-jail to keep the two political figures when they returned to the country.



Earlier on Wednesday, Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information Ahmed Waqas Riaz detailed facilities available to the former premier inside Adiala prison.



Riaz, while addressing a press conference, said that Nawaz is being kept in a separate room inside the prison, adding that he has also been allotted space for walking, a functional washroom and a cook as well as to make food for him.

“Nawaz was provided with better facilities on July 14,” he remarked. “The prison’s medical staff conducts Nawaz’s check-up on a regular basis. He has been provided with all facilities.”

The ousted prime minister’s health has improved and he is provided with all types of fruits as well, Riaz shared with reporters, adding that Nawaz’s family has also met him.

Speaking about Maryam Nawaz, he said: “Maryam has been provided with all facilities at women's prison.”

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

The trial and references

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017 after NAB filed the Avenfield, Al Azizia and Flagship references.



On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.



Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.