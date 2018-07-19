Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 19 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Nawaz, Maryam likely to be shifted to Sihala rest house: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are likely to be shifted to the rest house at Police College Sihala, sources informed Geo News late Wednesday.

The former premier and his daughter, who were convicted in the Avenfield properties reference, were arrested upon their arrival in Lahore on July 13 and subsequently taken to the Central Jail in Adiala, Rawalpindi, and have since been there.

The sources said that all arrangements for the shifting of the father-daughter duo have been finalised.

The Islamabad chief commissioner has already declared the rest house as a sub-jail to keep the two political figures when they returned to the country.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz arrested, taken to Adiala Jail

The father-daughter duo was arrested a week after an accountability court sentenced them to prison

Earlier on Wednesday, Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information Ahmed Waqas Riaz detailed facilities available to the former premier inside Adiala prison.

Riaz, while addressing a press conference, said that Nawaz is being kept in a separate room inside the prison, adding that he has also been allotted space for walking, a functional washroom and a cook as well as to make food for him.

“Nawaz was provided with better facilities on July 14,” he remarked. “The prison’s medical staff conducts Nawaz’s check-up on a regular basis. He has been provided with all facilities.”

The ousted prime minister’s health has improved and he is provided with all types of fruits as well, Riaz shared with reporters, adding that Nawaz’s family has also met him.

Speaking about Maryam Nawaz, he said: “Maryam has been provided with all facilities at women's prison.”

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

The trial and references

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017 after NAB filed the Avenfield, Al Azizia and Flagship references.

Cabinet approves open trial against Nawaz Sharif in two NAB references

Law ministry had issued notification on July 13 directing trial of former PM Nawaz Sharif's two corruption cases inside Adiala jail

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated an hour ago
Police arrest Raiwind shopkeeper for subjecting minor to sexual abuse

Police arrest Raiwind shopkeeper for subjecting minor to sexual abuse

 Updated 3 hours ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 3 hours ago
Govt responsible for candidates' security even if not informed beforehand

Govt responsible for candidates' security even if not informed beforehand

 Updated 7 hours ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 9 hours ago
Judges' phones are tapped, lives not safe: Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

Judges' phones are tapped, lives not safe: Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

 Updated 11 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis won't be able to vote in election: NADRA officials

Overseas Pakistanis won't be able to vote in election: NADRA officials

 Updated 13 hours ago
ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

 Updated 14 hours ago
Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM