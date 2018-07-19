PML-N's Amir Muqam asks for time to appear before NAB: sources

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam on Thursday, 19 July 2018, asked for more time to appear before the National Accountability Bureau, sources within the anti-graft body informed Geo News. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam has asked for more time to appear before the National Accountability Bureau, sources within the anti-graft body informed Geo News on Thursday.

The provincial president of PML-N — due to contest the polls from for PK-4 Swat — is accused of owning assets beyond means.

The bureau has accused Muqam of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar. According to NAB, the accused also purchased agricultural land in Swat, Shangla, and Peshawar.

Muqam was first summoned to appear before NAB on July 12, however, he remained absent. The bureau then summoned him for the second time today.



The PML-N leader informed the anti-graft body that he was unable to appear before it due to his engagements pertaining to his election campaign, sources within the bureau told Geo News.

The anti-graft body has been actively cracking down against corruption, particularly in Punjab. Last month, it arrested PML-N's ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

However, earlier this month, the anti-graft body announced it would not arrest any election candidate until the general election on July 25.