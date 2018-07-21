Firing at Asad Umar's corner meeting in Islamabad, no casualties

ISLAMABAD: A corner meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was made the target of a firing incident on Friday night, Geo News reported.



The incident occurred when Asad Umar, the candidate from the NA-54 constituency, was addressing a corner meeting here in Adnan Market of Sector G-11.

However, everyone, including the party workers and the electoral hopeful, remained safe, police said.

PTI's vice president for Islamabad Farid-ur-Rehman also confirmed party members and Umar were safe and uninjured.

However, he added that "thuggery won't be tolerated."



A large number of party workers went to the police station to have the first information report (FIR) registered and resorted to chanting slogans as well.

According to Zeeshan Haider, the superintendent of police (SP) for Saddar Zone, the area had been cordoned off, adding that those suspected of involvement in the firing incident would soon be arrested.

The aim of the suspects was to spread fear ahead of the upcoming elections, he said, adding that this was a common instance in the polls season.