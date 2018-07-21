Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Firing at Asad Umar's corner meeting in Islamabad, no casualties

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A corner meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was made the target of a firing incident on Friday night, Geo News reported.

The incident occurred when Asad Umar, the candidate from the NA-54 constituency, was addressing a corner meeting here in Adnan Market of Sector G-11. 

However, everyone, including the party workers and the electoral hopeful, remained safe, police said.

PTI's vice president for Islamabad Farid-ur-Rehman also confirmed party members and Umar were safe and uninjured. 

However, he added that "thuggery won't be tolerated."

A large number of party workers went to the police station to have the first information report (FIR) registered and resorted to chanting slogans as well.

Angry protesters tear down independent Jibran Nasir's campaign banners in Karachi

Nasir's friend Talha told Geo News that the violent protesters also 'beat us up'

According to Zeeshan Haider, the superintendent of police (SP) for Saddar Zone, the area had been cordoned off, adding that those suspected of involvement in the firing incident would soon be arrested.

The aim of the suspects was to spread fear ahead of the upcoming elections, he said, adding that this was a common instance in the polls season.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Shehbaz decries 'discrimination' after Abbasi's sentencing

Shehbaz decries 'discrimination' after Abbasi's sentencing

 Updated an hour ago
Army to assist ECP in holding transparent election: DG ISPR

Army to assist ECP in holding transparent election: DG ISPR

 Updated 2 hours ago
Orphan from Rajanpur clinches top position in matric exams in Lahore

Orphan from Rajanpur clinches top position in matric exams in Lahore

 Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal has led 'effective, courageous' election campaign, says Nisar

Bilawal has led 'effective, courageous' election campaign, says Nisar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Red notice issued to bring Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan: sources

Red notice issued to bring Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz among 31 others issued notices for violating electoral code of conduct

Shehbaz among 31 others issued notices for violating electoral code of conduct

 Updated 4 hours ago
Writer, ex-model Annie Ali Khan found dead in Karachi

Writer, ex-model Annie Ali Khan found dead in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N to emerge victorious in centre, Punjab, KP: Shehbaz

PML-N to emerge victorious in centre, Punjab, KP: Shehbaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran shoves party candidate at Karak rally

Imran shoves party candidate at Karak rally

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM