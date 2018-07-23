Donkey subjected to horrible abuse by political party's supporters succumbs to death

Hero became a target of violence by supporters of a political party last week after they wrote the name of a political rival on the donkey's body to elude to him. Photo: ACF Animal Rescue Facebook page

—Editor's note: Please note that this story includes description and photos of an animal subjected to horrible torture and abuse

KARACHI: A donkey, who was brutally beaten and bruised by the supporters of a political party last week, passed away Monday morning, some hours after his condition deteriorated.

In a Facebook post, the Animal Rescue department of the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) wrote: "Hero [the donkey] should never have suffered for even a moment in life. Hero was the epitome of purity and innocence.



"Shame on us for doing this to him and not being able to curtail this menace of torture and abuse of animals and human beings alike."

The brutal incident of animal violence has caused an uproar by concerned citizens on the social media.



The animal had become a target of violence on July 16 by supporters of a political party who wrote the name of a rival group on the donkey's body to elude to him.



The animal was beaten, bruised, and punched in the face and abdomen several times. His nose and jaw were broken and he had been kicked all over his body until he collapsed.



The donkey had rope marks and a car was rammed into him.

The animal's nostrils were ripped apart and his face was bleeding when he was handed over to the ACF's Animal Rescue.

Social media users expressed their sorrow on the post by ACF Animal Rescue:

"We are to be blamed for not bothering to raise our voices for the most ignored, neglected and tortured inhabitants of our society.

"We have to think and act upon this, there cannot be and should not be more Heroes who suffer at the hands of humans," the not-for-profit organisation wrote in its post on social media.