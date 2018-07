Photo: Espresso, Gul Ahmed and Chupa Rustom

As the country heads to polls tomorrow, restaurants and clothing stores have taken upon themselves to urge citizens to go out and make their vote count.

Some restaurants and stores are offering free food, gifts and discounts to voters. All you have to do to avail the exciting offers is show your inked thumb.

Here are some exciting offers we are looking forward to:

1) Gul Ahmed

2) Sana Safinaz



3) SuperFeet



4) Sanaulla

5) Espresso

6) Del Frio

7) Kebabistan

8) Charcoal

9) Paramount

10) Burger Lab

11) Ambrosia

12) Esquires

13) Deli

14) Burger In Law

15) Burridos

16) Chupa Rustom

17) Dialogue