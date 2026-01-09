Alan Cummings get support from Bill Clinton's ex at Walk of Fame ceremony

Monica Lewinsky supports Alan Cummings at Walk of Fame

Alan Cumming’s moment on the Hollywood Walk of Fame turned into an unexpected talking point when a very familiar face showed up to support him.

As the Scottish actor received his star, fans quickly noticed that Monica Lewinsky was right there by his side, proudly backing him during the ceremony.

Cumming, 60, looked every bit the star in a bright turquoise suit jacket paired with matching shorts as he celebrated the milestone.

But it was Lewinsky, 52, who surprised many by attending as one of his closest supporters.

Dressed in a striking red pantsuit, she joined him on stage, shared a warm kiss with him in front of the crowd and delivered a heartfelt speech that made it clear their friendship runs deep.

While the pairing may have caught some fans off guard, Cumming has spoken openly about his bond with Lewinsky for years.

Back in 2016, he explained just how important she is in his life during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“She is really one of the kindest, most loyal, loving, tender, funny girls I’ve ever known. I mean, I think she’s really one of my best friends,” he said at the time. “Yeah. And she’s been at my wedding. She knows my family.”

Cumming has previously shared that he met Lewinsky around 16 years ago at a Marie Claire party, and the two have remained close ever since.

While promoting his memoir Not My Father’s Son, he again praised her character, saying, “She’s absolutely one of the most loving, fun, clever, tender people.”

He added, “The fact that she’s been able to remain such an amazing person with all that horrible bile that was heaped upon her as a young woman is testament to the person she is.”

Decades after Lewinsky became a household name due to her past with former US President Bill Clinton, her presence at Cumming’s ceremony highlighted a genuine friendship built away from headlines.

On this day, the focus stayed firmly on loyalty, support and celebrating a career milestone together.