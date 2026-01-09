Legal letters exchanged between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous parents

Brooklyn Beckham wants peace and does not want to contact his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, directly, instead asking them to contact him only through his lawyers, a source has claimed.

The legendary footballer Sir David and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham are reportedly embroiled in a feud with their eldest son Brooklyn, an inspiring chef, and with his actress wife Nicola Peltz.

It has now been revealed that there was an exchange of legal letters between son and his parents-or rather, between their respective legal teams at Schillings and Harbottle & Lewis.

It is worth noting that there was no legal action between them, only a simple request.

However, one source said: 'David was told to speak to them via Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate.'

The 'talk to my lawyers' move might explain why Brooklyn opted to block his parents – and brothers Romeo and Cruz – on social media just before Christmas.

The source also claimed that Gordon Ramsay tried to cheer Victoria Beckham up, by telling her: 'You've got one feud... But I've got the whole Top Trumps deck!

But back to the Beckhams. A source told that before Christmas that the young couple found Instagram posts by Brooklyn's parents upsetting and would wake up worrying what might have been posted about them overnight.

'It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just leave them alone for now.'

Nicola and Brooklyn haven't been commenting. They just want peace.'

Brooklyn, 26, married actress Nicola, 30, in April 2022. Nicola was offended when Victoria promised to design her wedding dress, but failed to deliver.

The young couple didn't attend David's 50th birthday parties last summer. And in November, Brooklyn did not congratulate his father when he was knighted.