Jennifer Lawrence roasts bestie Emma Stone over SAG award nomination

Jennifer Lawrence teases Emma Stone in group chat after SAG award nomination

Jennifer Lawrence has once again proved that her friendship with Emma Stone comes with plenty of humour, especially when awards season rolls around.

The actress openly joked about trolling her longtime bestie after Stone landed a SAG-AFTRA nomination while she did not, turning a potentially awkward moment into a lighthearted story that delighted fans.

Speaking on Wednesday, Jan. 7, during a conversation with Josh Horowitz at New York’s 92NY Kaufmann Concert Hall, Lawrence addressed the situation while discussing her new film Die My Love.

“She got nominated for SAG today and I did not,” noted Lawrence, 35, setting the tone for the playful exchange that followed.

Lawrence explained that the group chat she shares with Stone, 37, and their friends quickly filled with congratulatory messages for Stone.

“And all of our friends were like, ‘Congratulations, Emma,’” she said. “And then I would just do, like, a sad face.”

The Oscar winner made it clear there was no real bitterness, only friendly rivalry between two actors who have shared similar career paths for years.

Stone earned her nomination for her leading role in Bugonia, while Lawrence, despite picking up nominations elsewhere for Die My Love, was left out of the Actor Awards lineup.

That didn’t stop Lawrence from keeping the jokes coming.

“And then every time she's tried to, like, talk today, I've just been like … ‘If you can talk, why are you not so sorry?’ ” she teased. She quickly added, “But yeah, no, she's been beating me for decades, and it's an honor.”

The actress also reflected on how closely their careers have intertwined, noting that they have often gone up for the same roles.

One missed opportunity still makes her laugh.

“The one that I wanted that she got was Easy A,” Lawrence admitted. “I was nuts for Easy A — and really should have gotten it, right? … It would have been great.”

Despite the mock complaints, Lawrence’s comments underscored genuine admiration and affection.

The pair have supported each other through major milestones, including Lawrence presenting when Stone won her second Oscar in 2024.

For fans, the exchange offered a refreshing glimpse into a friendship that balances success, competition and plenty of self-aware humour.