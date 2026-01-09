Tina Knowles wishes granddaughter Blue Ivy on 14th birthday

Tina Knowles is marking a very special milestone for her granddaughter Blue Ivy, and she did it in a way that felt deeply personal and full of love.

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, Knowles celebrated Blue Ivy’s 14th birthday by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post that quickly caught the attention of fans.

The 72-year-old author posted a collage featuring 14 photos of Blue Ivy taken across different stages of her life, a clear nod to the birthday being celebrated.

Alongside the snaps, Knowles wrote an emotional message that reflected on Blue Ivy’s journey from before she was even born to the young teenager she is today.

She affectionately described her granddaughter as her “manager, makeup artist, fashion adviser, and my love,” setting the tone for the tribute.

In her caption, Knowles looked back on the moment the family first learned Beyoncé was expecting.

“I remember the day that we found out about you being in your mom‘s womb. We could not have been more excited! We were told that you were the size of a blueberry and that is where your name came from!” she wrote.

She also shared how the family came together in prayer during those early weeks.

“We all prayed together for you every single day till you were 12 weeks old in your moms belly! Then we prayed individually until you arrived months later.”

Knowles went on to describe Blue Ivy as strong and sharp from the very beginning, noting that it was clear she was “a fighter from the beginning.”

She fondly recalled their time playing Princess and Barbie dolls, praising Blue Ivy’s imagination and early intelligence.

The message ended on a proud and loving note.

“To say that I’m a proud grandmother is an understatement!” Knowles wrote, adding that despite Blue Ivy’s many accomplishments, she remains “a very sweet, kind humble human being.”

Knowles is a grandmother to four grandchildren in total, including Blue Ivy, her younger siblings Rumi and Sir, and Solange Knowles’ son Julez.

Still, this birthday post made it clear that Blue Ivy’s 14th birthday was one Tina Knowles wanted the world to celebrate right along with her.