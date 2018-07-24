Can't connect right now! retry
Sportsmen urge nation to make their vote count

With just a day to go before the polls, sportsmen have taken to social media to urge people to go out and make their vote count.

Captain of Pakistan cricket team Sarfraz Ahmed in a video message urged the nation to vote for people who deserve a seat in the assembly.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez said that it is our national duty to vote for the person that has the best interest for the country at heart. 

"Vote for the political party which you believe will work towards the betterment of the country," the all-rounder stressed.

In his message, cricket legend Wasim Akram said, “It is time to change Pakistan and to change the country. It is time to vote for Imran Khan.”

Test opener Shoaib Malik also echoed Akram’s words and urged the nation to vote for "change" and to "think before voting". 

Former captain of the Pakistan hockey team Islahuddin said, "To change the fate of the country it is important to make the correct use of your vote."

He added, "We should vote for those people who will change the fate of the country.”

In his message to the nation, former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim stressed, "One vote can change the country."

Former captain Salman Butt said, "Use your vote for Pakistan and make the country stronger."

In a video that went viral on social media, Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi’s daughters can also be seen urging people to vote for Imran Khan.

