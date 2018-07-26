Mandate has been snatched from us, says Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif remarked on Thursday that the mandate has been snatched from the people of Pakistan.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo made the remarks during a meeting with party leaders at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi.

Nawaz is currently completing his sentence after he was convicted by accountability court in a case pertaining to Sharif family's Avenfield properties in London.

During the meeting, Nawaz also rejected the results of the General Election 2018, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken a lead.

Despite the poor performance of PTI's government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran was handed victory on a plate.

He further remarked that Imran no longer holds the same position that he did in 2013.

Nawaz reiterated that he firmly adheres to his 'respect for vote' stance, adding that he is standing for the restoration of civil supremacy.

While speaking about the constituencies of Abid Sher Ali, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Faisalabad, Nawaz shared that there are some constituencies which PML-N can never lose.

Sources also said that Nawaz Sharif also met with Hanif Abbasi in the jail.