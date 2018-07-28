Two more accused policemen granted bail in Naqeebullah murder case

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by police in what was later termed a fake encounter.

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted bail to Sub Inspector Muhammad Yaseen and ASI Sapurd Hussain Saturday in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Rao Anwar, the main accused in the murder case, war earlier granted bail by the ATC on July 10.

The court ordered both of the accused police officers to submit bail bonds worth Rs0.2 million each.



Announcing that it would decide on accused DSP Qamar’s bail petition in the next hearing, the court adjourned the hearing till August 18.



So far, bails of four police personnel accused in the case, including Anwar, have been approved by the anti-terrorism court.

In an informal conversation with media outside the ATC in Karachi, Anwar said police officers accused in the case had been 'unnecessarily put on trial.'

"Some individuals wanted to these officers to give a certain statement but upon their refusal, a false case was made against them," he told journalists.

Anwar further said false accusations had been made against poor people. A journalist then asked why absconding police personnel had not presented themselves before law enforcement agencies. To this, Anwar said that people will flee if injustice against them continues.

