Stamped ballot papers recovered from garbage dump in Karachi

KARACHI: Stamped ballot papers were recovered Sunday night from a garbage heap in the metropolis' Qayyumabad area, Geo News reported.



The ballot papers mentioned candidates who contested the polls from the NA-241 and PS-160 constituencies. Further, voter cards were also found in the stashed electoral papers.



The party representatives said that they will submit the ballot papers as an evidence to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: Geo News

The stamped ballot papers and voter cards were first found by the area's residents in a garbage heap, which had been set on fire. Shortly afterwards, local representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) arrived at the scene and took away the ballot papers, mostly bearing stamps on their symbols as well as that of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The party representatives said they will submit the ballot papers as evidence to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tomorrow (Monday).