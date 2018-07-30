Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 30 2018
GEO NEWS

Awareness, legislation needed to control ‘population bomb’: CJP

By
Monday Jul 30, 2018

Bannu resident Gulzar Khan has 36 children with three wives. Photo: AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked on Monday that public awareness as well as relevant legislation is required in order to control the “population bomb”.

He made the remarks as the Supreme Court took resumed hearing a suo motu case related to population growth in the country.

As the hearing went under way, the attorney general (AG) informed the court that population control was assigned to the provinces after the 18th Amendment.

Pakistan’s population growth is a ticking time bomb: Joanna Reid

Geo.tv speaks to Joanna Reid, head of DfID Pakistan, about the country’s most urgent needs and the challenges international aid workers face

The AG added that one province has reservations over forming of a ‘national policy’ on the matter.

The chief justice then remarked that the court can resolve the differences between the provinces.

Chief Justice Nisar then wondered how people are surviving in interior Sindh, adding whether the provincial government ever realised this.

Highlighting how important the case is for the country, the chief justice stated that the growing population is resulting in a shortage of resources and housing.

CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

Supreme Court is hearing suo motu case on illegal constructions in Bani Gala, Islamabad

Talking about the role of women in population control, Chief Justice Nisar remarked that women are used as a tool, adding that they are not provided with adequate birth control measures.

In a society of men, women cannot even protest, he lamented further.

Chief Justice Nisar observed that without stemming population growth, the country’s development plans cannot succeed, adding that provinces need to follow a policy made at the federal level.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal observed that merely distributing pamphlets about the issue is not enough as people have to be made to understand the core of the matter and given an incentive.

Noting that there are people who believe curbing population growth is against Islam, Justice Bandiyal remarked that the religion gives a very special place to family.

Need to control population explosion on war footing: CJP

Can this country afford seven children per family, Chief Justice asks while hearing population growth suo motu case

We need to give women a high status and safeguard their role, he added.

The chief justice remarked that if a policy is made today then its results will be witnessed five years from now, adding that he dreads to see the day when there won’t be anything left to eat due to over-population.

During the hearing, Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former social welfare minister Shahnaz Wazir Ali informed the court that one of the reasons for population growth is the low marriage age in the country.

Pakistan currently has largest youth population in its history: UNDP

Out of the total population in the country, 64 per cent is below the age of 30, and 29 per cent is between the ages of 15-29

Ali suggested that the legal age for girls to marry should be 18 years, adding that the Sindh government has made a policy on population control. 

As per provisional results the 2017 census, Pakistan's population, barring that of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, stands at nearly 208 million. 

